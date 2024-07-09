Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NVR by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,454.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,560.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,509.47. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

