Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,224 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average of $205.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

