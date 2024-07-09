Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Equinix by 87.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Equinix by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,456,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,529,000 after purchasing an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $756.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $756.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.