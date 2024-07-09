Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 369.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

