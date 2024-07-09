Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day moving average is $280.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $303.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

