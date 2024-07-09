Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

