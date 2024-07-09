Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

