Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,507 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163,635.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

