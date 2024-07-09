Jefferies Financial Group Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $88.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.23 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.