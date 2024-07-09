John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

