John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
