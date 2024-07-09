John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.