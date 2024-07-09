John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HTD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

