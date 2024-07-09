John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.77

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.77 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 199.70 ($2.56). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 1,716,486 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
In other news, insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total value of £957,015.35 ($1,225,842.64). In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £6,691.80 ($8,571.54). Also, insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £957,015.35 ($1,225,842.64). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
