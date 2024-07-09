Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

