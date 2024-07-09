Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

