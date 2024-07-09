Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.