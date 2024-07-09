JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,152 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 212,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

