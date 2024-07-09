JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,948. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

