JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

