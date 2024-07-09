JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 208,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $588.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

