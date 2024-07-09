JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.15

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 3436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $561.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

