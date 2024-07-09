Kadant Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of KAI opened at $299.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.75 and its 200-day moving average is $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

