Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 103,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

