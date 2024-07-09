Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KW. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.