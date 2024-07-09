Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $366.38

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €366.38 ($398.24) and traded as low as €333.40 ($362.39). Kering shares last traded at €335.05 ($364.18), with a volume of 100,590 shares.

Kering Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €326.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €366.38.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

