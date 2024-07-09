KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11,813.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.