Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.