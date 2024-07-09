Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.