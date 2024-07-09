Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 245 ($3.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 261.90 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,455.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.01.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

