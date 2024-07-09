Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $51.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 278,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

