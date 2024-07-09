Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.60% of Kohl’s worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

