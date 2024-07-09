Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 239,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

