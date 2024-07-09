Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $35.67. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 201,944 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 17.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

