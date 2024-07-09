Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LH. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $202.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.11. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

