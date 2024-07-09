Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.50 and traded as low as C$29.52. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.82, with a volume of 122,609 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LIF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.66 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.375 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

