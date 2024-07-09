Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading 15.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 671,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,116,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 2,500,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,045.09). 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a PE ratio of -169.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

