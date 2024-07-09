Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 166.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 127,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,448. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

