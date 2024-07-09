Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %
LVS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 724,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.
Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.