Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 50% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 5,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Latch Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

