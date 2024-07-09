Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.32. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 12,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

