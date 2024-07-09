Lewis Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 215.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,639,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,119 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
