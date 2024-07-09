Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.97. Lexeo Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 1,243 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $543.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

