Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 245,407 shares changing hands.
Libbey Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $927,914.70 and a P/E ratio of 0.05.
Libbey Company Profile
Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Libbey
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.