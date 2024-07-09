Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.28. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

Life Design Station International Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Life Design Station International Company Profile

Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

