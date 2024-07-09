Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Acquires £13,087.50 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Simpson purchased 87,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £13,087.50 ($16,763.80).

Likewise Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Likewise Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market cap of £37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.78.

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Likewise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

