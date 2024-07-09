Lincoln National Corp Has $13.96 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 963.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 893,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,959,000 after acquiring an additional 193,564 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

