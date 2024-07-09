Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LAD stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.79. 12,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

