Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.54 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,042,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

