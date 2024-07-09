Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after acquiring an additional 913,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

