Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $3.16 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.