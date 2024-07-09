Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $3.16 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

